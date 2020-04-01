In response to the evidence that fraud schemes are being developed around the country to exploit the coronavirus epidemic, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that he has formed a multi-agency task force in the Western District of Louisiana to identify, investigate, prosecute, and dismantle fraud schemes designed to unlawfully profit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Western District of Louisiana’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force (Task Force) brings together multiple federal investigative agencies under the leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to share and receive intelligence related to the scams being perpetrated online and in-person by individuals seeking to exploit the evolving public health crisis.
The Task Force will then marshal the collective investigative power of our federal law enforcement agencies by forming joint investigative teams to work with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Task Force will be led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.
“The public should know that my office remains fully operational during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be focusing on those who seek to unlawfully exploit others during this difficult time,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph. “The last thing our community needs as we come together to fight this pandemic are certain individuals among us preying upon the fears of others for financial gain.”
The Task Force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on those hoarding or price-gouging critical medical supplies and schemes designed to exploit vulnerable populations.
The Task Force will also prioritize schemes that have the potential to endanger public health and safety.
AUSA Reeg will meet and confer with agency counterparts on a regular basis to prioritize cases and surge resources where needed.
Some examples of COVID-19 scams include:
• Unlawful Hoarding and Price-Gouging
• Testing Scams: Scammers are selling fake at-home test kits or going door-to-door performing fake tests for money.
• Treatment Scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply Scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand
• Provider Scams: Scammers are also contacting people pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment.
• Charity Scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing Scams and Cyber Intrusions: Scammers posing as health authorities are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into clicking on a link that downloads malware, or providing personal identifying financial information.
• App Scams: Scammers are creating and manipulating apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise devices and information.
• Investment Scams
• $1,000 Check Scams: Scammers are contacting people over email and are telling them that their $1,000 check, as part of the stimulus package responding to COVID-19, is already waiting for them and that all they need to do is to provide personal information.
If you believe you have been a target or victim of a scam or fraud or have knowledge of any hoarding or price-gouging call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email at www.disaster@leo.gov.
