A Louisiana State Probation and Parole mobile response team of 11 officers last week seized more than $150,000 in cash, 800 grams of heroin, 500 grams of black tar heroin, 480 grams of crack cocaine, 400 grams of a substance believed to be drugs, two AR-15s, an AK-47, five handguns, a bullet proof vest, a large amount of ammunition, as well as high capacity gun magazines at the home of a New Orleans man currently on state felony probation.
Officers booked 44-year-old Rueben Cain of 4727 Lurline Street, New Orleans, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. More charges are possible. Cain was on a two-year probation sentence for a June 25, 2018, Orleans Parish conviction for Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance.
This seizure was the result of a Probation and Parole compliance check organized after Cain’s Probation Officer noticed bullets during a recent residence check at the man’s home. The officer’s observation provided reasonable suspicion of crime at the home, and warranted the compliance check.
