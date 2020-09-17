Monroe police arrested a 17-year-old for armed robbery and illegal possession of a handgun last week after investigating the robbery of an individual at 1800 Forsythe Ave. in Monroe.
The robbery occurred on Sept. 11 around 10:44 p.m.
During the incident, the victim was outside of the business and robbed at gunpoint. A suspect vehicle was subsequently identified.
The 17-year-old juvenile was not identified.
