West Monroe police arrested a 17-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect tried to kill her child.
On April 14, before 6 p.m., West Monroe firefighters notified police they had responded to a call involving an infant at a residence in the 800 block of Pine Street.
Officers made contact with the 17-year-old female, who was not identified because she was a juvenile. The suspect admitted she tried to kill her 2-month-old child by choking the infant, according to Mike Karstendiek, who is the police department’s public information officer.
The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was booked at Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.