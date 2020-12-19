Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three individuals on suspicion of theft on Sunday after authorities received complaints about shoplifting at two local stores.
Authorities were told that three suspects were seen on video surveillance footage stealing items from local stores, including Dollar General and Harvest Foods.
Deputies encountered one suspect, Courtney Dashae Slack, 27, of 1007 Ridge Drive, West Monroe, as she was leaving Dollar General. Deputies said Slack entered and exited the store several times.
During questioning, Slack admitted she stole merchandise but would not say what items she took. She was booked on theft and violation of probation.
Authorities also arrested Tyrone Collins, 47, of West Monroe, and Octavia D. Slack, 26, of 1007 Ridge Drive, West Monroe, on misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal conspiracy. Collins also was charged with felony theft and felony criminal conspiracy.
