Three defendants in northern Louisiana were convicted of armed bank robbery last week by U.S. District Court Judge Dee Drell, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook's office.
Larcentursa Mayweather a.k.a. “Cent” a.k.a “Lacenturia,” 50, of Winnfield, was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Paul Nash, Jr., 44, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 124 months (10 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Tabitha Lee Gray, a.k.a. “Tabitha White,” 45, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Mayweather, Gray and Nash were also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution.
Mayweather was convicted by a jury in federal court in Alexandria on May 28, 2021. Nash and Gray each pleaded guilty and agreed to testify truthfully about their involvement in the robberies. During Larcentursa Mayweather’s trial, evidence revealed that he conspired with his two co-defendants, Paul Nash, Jr., and Tabitha Lee Gray a.k.a. “Tabitha White” to rob two banks in the Western District of Louisiana in April 2019.
During the trial, evidence was produced that Mayweather helped plan the bank robberies and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robberies and what to do and he acted as the getaway driver. On April 2, 2019, Mayweather drove Nash and Gray to Campti, Louisiana and dropped them off at the City Bank. There Nash and Gray entered the bank with firearms drawn and ordered tellers to give them money. After Nash and Gray left the bank with the stolen money, they fled in a stolen vehicle to meet Mayweather at a predetermined location and discarded the stolen vehicle. In an effort to divert the attention of law enforcement officers from the robbery, Mayweather provided Nash with a cell phone and instructed him to make a false report to law enforcement by conveying a bomb threat on the Lakeview High School property in Campti. The money stolen from the Campti bank was divided between the co-defendants.
The second armed robbery occurred on April 16, 2019 at the Bank of Montgomery in Castor, Louisiana. Again, Mayweather helped plan the robbery and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robbery. Instead of calling in a false report of a bomb threat, this time the co-defendants committed arson by setting a house on fire in another attempt to divert the attention of local law enforcement from the robbery. Mayweather dropped Nash and Gray at the bank and again they entered with firearms drawn pointing them at the tellers. After the money was stolen, Nash and Gray ran out of the bank intending to find Mayweather, who had promised he would be waiting to pick them up. Once they exited the bank, Mayweather saw law enforcement officers in the area and instead of picking them up, he accelerated and left Nash and Gray to fend for themselves. Nash and Gray ran into a nearby wooded area and were later apprehended. Mayweather was seen leaving the area of the Bank of Montgomery and was stopped and arrested by law enforcement officers. Gray’s purse and a receipt belonging to Nash were found in his vehicle.
Testimony at trial revealed that a glove belonging to Mayweather was found in the parking lot of the City Bank in Campti, Louisiana. After laboratory analysis, it was determined that Mayweather’s DNA was on the glove. Further, testimony at trial revealed that Mayweather provided the firearms and clothing including gloves, hoodies, and masks to Nash and Gray to complete the robberies.
The FBI, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Fire Marshal conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
