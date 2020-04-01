Monroe police are investigating a traffic fatality in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 near the Civic Center exit that occurred the afternoon of Monday, March 30.
“The victim was found lying on his back with obvious signs of trauma to his lower legs where they had been struck. He also had road rash on his upper torso, according to police.
The only evidence that a vehicle was involved were pieces of a broken side mirror.
There are no witnesses to the crash and the suspect vehicle is unknown at this time, according to Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson.
“Very little blood was found pooled under the victim,” Johnson said.
Phillip Campbell from the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office advised it was possible the victim died before being struck by a vehicle. No other apparent injuries were observed.
