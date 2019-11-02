A Downsville resident who kept complaining to law enforcement that people were trespassing on his property ended up being arrested on a narcotics possession charge.
Union Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Wayne McLendon, 39, of 833 Lake Loop Rd., Oct. 18 and booked him into the parish detention center at Farmerville for possession of methamphetamine. His bail was set at $10,000.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said McLendon said a relative called the department because the suspect had been making strange accusations about seeing people on his property and inside his residence. The complainant stated that McLendon had once been on drugs. McLendon had called the sheriff’s office twice about trespassers the week before and the morning of his arrest.
The sheriff said when two deputies arrived at McLendon’s house that he was standing outside and yelling, “I’m glad you’re here. Someone is in my shed. I saw her.”
When the deputies checked the shed, no one was there.
The deputies asked McLendon if he was taking any kind of narcotic and he stated he was not. The deputies asked and were given permission by McLendon to search his person. Gates said the deputies found a small bag in his left jean’s pocket that contained suspected meth.
Once the bag was removed from his pocket, McLendon turned his back to the deputy and placed his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, the sheriff said.
