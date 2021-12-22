The investigation into recent vehicle burglaries in the Sterlington, Lakeshore Subdivision and the Town & Country Subdivision areas by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators and Patrol Division has led to the arrest of three suspects.
Josiah Williams, age 18 and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the burglaries.
On Dec. 17, with the assistance of the Monroe Police Department, deputies apprehended Williams and two juveniles during the commission of vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft in Town & Country.
Further investigation revealed the three were responsible for several vehicle burglaries in all three areas of the parish.
Williams has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on 12 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of simple theft.
The two juveniles have been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the same charges as Williams plus the additional charge of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The identities of the juveniles cannot be released due to their juvenile status.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.
Authorities remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles and lock the vehicle when unattended.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
