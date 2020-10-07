A state grand jury indicted a Louisiana State Police trooper for aggravated second-degree battery last week in light of a shooting on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
During the early morning hours of July 10, 2018, Trooper Kasha Domingue was involved in an on-duty shooting incident during the course of a traffic stop on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
Upon the completion of a thorough and detailed investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, the investigative findings were provided to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Last week, an East Baton Rouge Grand Jury delivered a decision to indict Domingue on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use/discharge of a weapon. Domingue has been placed on paid leave pending the administrative investigation. Domingue has been employed with LSP since August of 2015 and has been restricted to administrative duties at Troop A since the shooting incident.
Upon issuance of the grand jury warrant, Domingue will be arrested by State Police detectives and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.