A Louisiana State Trooper uncovered a deceased body in a vehicle last week after stopping the vehicle’s driver for a traffic violation.
On Wednesday, July 29, shortly before 5 p.m., the Trooper conducted a traffic stop involving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on Louisiana Highway 17, near Winnsboro, for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver gave verbal consent for the Trooper to search the vehicle. During the search, the Trooper discovered the deceased body of 23–year-old Michael Robinson Jr. of Monroe, in the trunk.
Troopers took the driver, 18-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr., of Monroe, into custody after the discovery of Robinson Jr’s body. As the investigation progressed, it was determined that 19-year-old Cameron Powe, of Monroe, was also involved in the homicide. Late last night, Troopers arrested Powe at his residence in Monroe.
As a result of the investigation, Powe and Mitchell Jr. were booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with second degree murder.
This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.