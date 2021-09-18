Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for a seatbelt law violation.
Troopers made contact with James Porter Jackson, 23, of 1201 Crescent Drive, Monroe, and detected the smell of marijuana. Jackson told the trooper he was leaving Monroe and headed to Shreveport.
When asked whether he possessed any drugs, Jackson told the trooper he had a “little weed” inside his vehicle. Jackson said there were no guns inside the vehicle.
After being questioned again, Jackson said there was about 90 grams of marijuana in the vehicle as well as a gun in the center console. The handgun was loaded, troopers found.
Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of no seatbelt, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.
