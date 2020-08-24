Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Monroe man on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute earlier this month after authorities learned of a suspected package of drugs being shipped to a residence on Park Avenue.
Troopers and Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents conducted surveillance at the residence of Christopher D. Phelps, 31, of 1002 Park Ave., No. 5B, Monroe. Phelps approached the residence, picked up the package from the door step and left.
When stopped for failure to turn a signal, Phelps granted consent to search his vehicle. When informed he would be detained, Phelps fled on foot and was apprehended by a K-9, according to the Aug. 13 arrest report.
“During the apprehension, Phelps struck K-9 Darko in the face and placed both his hands around K-9 Darko's throat, attempting to get away,” stated the arrest report.
Phelps received medical treatment at a local hospital before he was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on cruelty to animals and resisting an officer.
