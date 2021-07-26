Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man and Columbia woman earlier this month after authorities received a report that the two were selling or using narcotics at 107 Willow Branch Drive in West Monroe.
When officers arrived at the apartment they were invited inside by suspect Justin Stampley, 23, who lives at the apartment. Inside they met suspect Tori Laborde, 29, of 210 S. Heights, Columbia.
Deputies then searched the apartment with consent, according to the July 12 arrest reports.
They found some 43 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, about one gram of suspected heroin, some 5.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two suspected Hydrocodone tablets, 16 suspected sublingual tablets, some five grams of suspected THC wax, some eight grams of suspected marijuana, 50 suspected Xanax tablets, 10 suspected Clonazepam tablets, one digital scale, a large amount of clear plastic bags and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Stampley and Laborde were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute all the above listed drugs as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.