Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two Monroe men last week after authorities received a complaint of a man walking down McGee Street while carrying a “sawed-off” shotgun.
After arriving, deputies made contact with two suspects: Latoria Deshawn Huey, 32, of 1301 Peal St., Monroe, as well as Tony Ray Kims, 49, of 503 East Carter St., Monroe.
Huey was carrying a double-barreled shotgun with a makeshift pistol grip. Huey tried to back up in the grass, drop it there and crawl away from it, but was apprehended.
A packet of PCP was found in Huey's pants pocket.
Kims had an eight-shot, .22 caliber revolver in his pants pocket. It was fully loaded, according to deputies.
Huey and Kims were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic abuse battery charge and illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs. Huey also was booked with possession of PCP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.