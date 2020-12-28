Two men have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for illegal possession of drugs and firearms, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook's office.
Charles David Dreesen, 33, of Woodlawn, Texas, was sentenced to 230 months (19 years, 2 months) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
Dreesen pleaded guilty to the charges on July 29, 2020. Cody Harrison a/k/a “CJ,” 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 201 months (16 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
Harrison pleaded guilty to the charges on June 16, 2020.
“The sentences imposed today send a clear message that using guns in furtherance of drug trafficking is a sure path to a long prison sentence when these cases are prosecuted in federal court,” said Van Hook. “The United States Attorney’s Office and the DEA will continue to work with the Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department, and our other local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer by taking dangerous drug dealers off the street.”
According to evidence introduced in court, in January 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force Officers received a tip from a source that Harrison and Dreesen would be returning to the Shreveport/Bossier City from Houston with a large amount of methamphetamine and the vehicle they were driving was described to them.
Once Harrison and Dreesen entered into the Western District of Louisiana, law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle began accelerating instead and a chase ensued. The chase involved several state law enforcement agencies and eventually the vehicle went back into Texas before running out of gas.
Dreesen was the driver of the vehicle and Harrison a passenger. When the car stalled, both defendants attempted to flee from law enforcement agents but were apprehended shortly thereafter. During the vehicle chase, officers observed several items being thrown from the window of the moving vehicle.
A firearm and gun holster were later found at those locations. Both defendants admitted to possessing a firearm and Harrison admitted to having the firearm thrown from the window. Both defendants are convicted felons.
Dreesen has prior convictions for felony theft, possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Harrison has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Individuals convicted of a felony are prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The DEA, Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.