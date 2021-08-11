Two area men each have been sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook’s office.
MONROE MAN
SENTENCED
Derrick King Brooks, 45, of Monroe, was sentenced to spend 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
In February 2020, officers with the Monroe Police Department received a crime stoppers tip that Brooks was supplying cocaine in the Monroe area.
Law enforcement agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit began investigating and surveilling the residence where Brooks was staying on Medra Street in Monroe.
Through their investigation, agents seized baggies from Brooks’ residence containing chunks of cocaine residue which were sent to the lab for testing and was determined to be cocaine. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and arrest warrant for Brooks. Agents arrested Brooks as he was leaving from the residence and a search of the residence was conducted. In his vehicle, agents found baggies with cocaine, cash and two cell phones.
A search of the residence resulted in more bags containing cocaine, other narcotics, a loaded semiautomatic pistol, cash and drug paraphernalia.
In total, agents seized over $11,000 in cash, over 2,159 grams of powder cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, and 38 pills.
The ATF and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
RUSTON MAN
SENTENCED
Anthony Tywan Newton, 38, of Ruston, was sentenced to spend 124 months (10 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In March 2020, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at a residence on Eastland Avenue in Ruston.
Agents seized plastic bags containing 17.5 grams of methamphetamine, 267 dosage units of MDMA, 7 dosage units of Xanax, 27 dosage units of penicillin, and 15 dosage units of Tylenol with codeine, as well as cash.
When examining the serial numbers on the U.S. Currency, agents were able to determine that a portion of it was used in earlier controlled buys conducted by law enforcement agents and involving Newton.
In addition to the drugs and cash, agents seized a pistol and rifle in Newton’s residence.
The DEA and ATF conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
