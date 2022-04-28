Two Monroe people were arrested at Monroe City Court on Monday after a witness told the security guard the two suspects had compelled him to drop charges against the suspects' associate.
Adam Anderson, 29, and Keziah Asata Dixon, 19, each of 4205 Elm St., Monroe were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges of second-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation.
The witness entered City Court with Dixon, who was instructed to wear a mask before they could enter court.
Dixon told the security guard, “I'm sending him (the witness) in to drop the charges on my brother.”
The security guard escorted the witness to the city prosecutor's office.
Later, Anderson entered and told the security guard, “I am looking for a slow guy I brought in to drop the charges on my brother.”
When the witness left the prosecutor's office, the security guard asked him if he was OK.
The witness told the security guard, “They forced me up here to drop the charges on their brother.” The witness said he did not want to drop the charges though he was being forced to do it. The witness identified as Anderson as Dixon's boyfriend.
The witness explained he had filed charges of theft against Dixon's brother for stealing a weed eater.
Anderson and Dixon tried to bring him to court to drop the charges on April 22 but the court was closed, according to the April 25 arrest report.
“(The witness) stated he walked to the (suspects') vehicle and Anderson told him to 'get in the car,' you're going to drop the charges on my brother,” stated the arrest report. “While making the statement, Anderson reached for a long gun and placed it on his lap. (The witness) stated at that time he feared for his life. (The witness) stated Dixon also told him twice to 'get in.'”
The witness said he got in the vehicle because he feared they would shoot him.
The witness advised Anderson and Dixon were inside the vehicle with the gun, waiting on him.
When security officers approached the suspects' vehicle and ordered them to exit, a 9mm bullet fell to the ground as the suspects opened the door.
Anderson admitted there was a gun in the vehicle. Officers found a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun in the vehicle. The City Court is a firearm-free zone.
Anderson also was charged with possession of a gun in a firearm-free zone.
