Monroe police say they arrested three suspects suspected of being involved in a shooting last week at Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe.
Police apprehended three suspects but only charged two suspects: Russell McFarland, of Monroe, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The third suspect was released, according to Monroe Police public information officer Michael Fendall.
On Oct. 17, police responded to the shooting and found a male victim at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the back. He was flown to Shreveport for treatment. As of Tuesday, there was no update on the condition of the victim at this time.
During the investigation, a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting was spotted by officers, and a brief chase ensued. The suspect vehicle ran off the roadway during the chase near South 1st Street.
Officers approaching the vehicle encountered gunfire and then exchanged gunfire with the suspects.
After a brief foot chase, the three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody.
No suspects or officers were injured during the incident.
McFarland was booked on aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and attempted murder of a police officer while the unidentified 17-year-old was booked for illegal use of a weapon and attempted murder of a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.