Monroe police arrested two Monroe man for causing a disturbance at Papi Loco on DeSiard Street earlier this month.

Armiyel Bell, 20, of 2600 Powell Ave., Monroe, and Jacoby Brown, 21, of 2205 Oak St., Monroe, were asked to leave the Papi Loco bar, according to the May 11 arrest report.

Instead of leaving, they walked into an employees only area and again refused to leave.

“One employee (redacted) walked up to them to tell them to get out from behind the counter and leave,” stated the arrest report. “They refused.”

The suspects pushed and punched the people behind the counter.

“Several other patrons from inside the bar ran over and were eventually able to break up the fight,” stated the arrest report.

Bell and Brown were charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

