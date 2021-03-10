U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty recently sentenced two individuals on firearm charges, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook's office.
Lawrence Holzer
Lawrence Edward Holzer, III, 39, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
On Aug. 15, 2019, Louisiana state parole agents conducted a routine residence check at Holzer’s home. As the agents stood outside Holzer’s front door, the observed a rifle inside a glass gun cabinet. When the agents went to retrieve the rifle, they found a pistol inside the same gun cabinet.
After the agents advised Holzer of his rights, he admitted that he had placed a third gun, another rifle, underneath his bed.
At the time of this offense, Holzer knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a parolee for a pair of felony burglary convictions in 2011 and 2014.
The ATF and Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.
Patrick Anderson
Patrick H. Anderson, 37, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for making a false statement in the record of a firearms dealer.
Anderson visited Murphy’s Ammo and Firearms in West Monroe on June 28, 2018 and completed ATF Form 4473, to purchase a firearm. The form asked whether Anderson was subject to a court order restraining him from harassing or threatening an intimate partner.
Anderson answered “no” to this question, knowing that to be false, as he had a restraining order pending against him in Ouachita Parish.
The ATF conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.
The cases listed above are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
