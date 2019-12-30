University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a Bernice man on suspicion of simple possession of marijuana last week after authorities encountered suspect while patrolling the university's baseball stadium.
Police saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the stadium. The driver was identified as Terry Dewayne Adams, 42, of 1883 Evergreen Road, Bernice.
Officers detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle and observed one gram of marijuana wrapped in brown cigar paper. The marijuana appeared to be partially smoked, according to the Dec. 20 arrest report.
Adams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
