University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through intoxication last week after authorities learned a suspect stumbling and screaming on a campus sidewalk.
Fabian R. Hogan, 30, of 700 Stubbs Ave., Monroe, appeared to be passed out on the sidewalk when police found him.
“Once Fabian woke he could not stand on his own,” stated the Nov. 1 arrest report.
Hogan had a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. His eyes also were bloodshot, police said.
Hogan was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
