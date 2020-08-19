University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a Shreveport man on a host of charges including disturbing the peace on Saturday after authorities observed the suspect lying on the ground.
Jason M. Roppolo, 34, of 520 Merrick St., Shreveport, appeared to be bleeding from his ear and was covered in water.
“The arrestee was acting in a confused manner and was verbally hostile toward officers during the entire incident,” stated the Aug. 15 arrest report.
An officer found an alcoholic beverage in Roppolo's pants pocket.
“While being checked by medical staff, the arrestee became hostile and attempted to head (butt) an assisting officer twice in the face,” stated the arrest report.
Roppolo also swung his elbows at the officer, trying to strike them, police said.
“The arrestee threatened officers stating, 'he will find officers and (put) them under the jail,'” stated the arrest report.
Officers determined Roppolo had no affiliation with ULM or any purpose being on the university's campus.
Roppolo was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and public intimidation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.