University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested two individuals last week after receiving a tip the pair were selling marijuana out of the Madison Hall dormitory on the university's campus.
According to the complaint, there was heavy foot traffic in and out of the pair's room. Camera footage confirmed the complaint.
Inside the room, police made contact with Kenya O. Cobbs Jr., 22, of 143 Morning View Drive, Vicksburg, Mississippi, and his girlfriend, Beverly A. Campbell, 19, of 2566 Bluebonnet Drive, Richardson, Texas.
Cobbs invited police inside the room to avoid having a conversation where other students in the dorm could hear, according to the March 18 arrest report.
During questioning, Campbell and Cobbs admitted they were selling marijuana from the room. The pair showed police a closet where they kept 147.8 grams of marijuana, three scales, 12 empty packs of cigarillos, and a hookah.
Campbell and Cobbs were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police received the anonymous tip through the university's mobile app, ULM Safe App.
