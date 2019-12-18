A former human resources/payroll employee at the Union Parish Detention Center is accused of intentionally changing her supervisor’s time sheet in retaliation for her twice being reprimanded.
Victoria R. Walters, 30, of 874 Old Hwy. 15, West Monroe, has been booked into the detention center on charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records. She has been released on bail totaling $15,000 set by Third District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said UPSO was advised August 20 by Warden Ray Hanson that Walters (also known as Ramos) had possibly altered some payroll records for which she was reprimanded by her direct supervisor.
Gates said paperwork showed where someone had manually changed the working hours of an employee over two pay periods. Hanson stated that the employee had never reported for even one shift.
The sheriff’s office also was provided with paperwork showing that Walters had been reprimanded for using her personal cell phone while on duty.
The warden told investigators that the supervisor had taken off two hours of approved personal time and that several days later the suspect added the time back on the victim’s payroll sheet “to make it appear as if (the victim) was attempting to get paid for the 2.16 hours she had taken off.”
Walters was booked on the charges Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.