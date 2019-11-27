A Downsville man has been arrested for possessing 21 hydrocodone pills in a prescription bottle with the name ripped off of label.
Benny W. Hernandez, 43, was arrested by a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24) as he walked along Downsville Road. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the department had received a suspicious person call shortly before Hernandez’s arrest.
The deputy had asked Hernandez if he would like a ride home and he responded that he would. The deputy asked to pat Hernandez down before being allowed inside the patrol car and felt something in his left pants’ pocket.
When the suspect emptied the pocket and placed the items on the hood, the deputy discovered the pill bottle, Gates said. Hernandez told the deputy the pills were his but he could not produce any proof of a prescription.
He was booked into the parish detention center at Farmerville on a charge of possession of a Schedule II narcotic. Bond had not been set Monday.
Gates said anyone carrying prescription medications should keep them in their original bottles with full information on the label.
