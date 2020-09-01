EDITOR'S NOTE: The video depicts graphic shootings that resulted in the loss of human life.
UPDATE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday:
Detectives with the Monroe Police Department have obtained arrest warrants for three suspects in connection with the shooting that occurred at Parkview Apartments on Tuesday.
The suspects were identified as Daniel J. Towns, a 22-year-old black male (wanted for two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder); Mario Jones, a 19-year-old black male (wanted for two counts of second-degree of murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder); and Delarrious Jones, a 28-year-old black male (wanted for two counts of second-degree murder).
All three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Monroe police are investigating the death of two men who were fatally wounded Tuesday in a shooting at Parkview Apartments on Richwood Road No. 2.
Police responded to reports of the shooting on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. After arriving at the apartments, police found two dead males in the parking lot. Both victims had visible gunshot wounds. Officers investigating the shooting say they believe it was an isolated incident of violence between the victims and perpetrator.
A video obtained by The Ouachita Citizen Tuesday evening appears to show the encounter leading up to the shooting earlier that morning. A timestamp on the video, which appears to have been taken from a surveillance camera, indicates the incident took place Tuesday morning around 6:24 a.m.
In the video, a group of people are talking in the parking lot at the apartments before one person draws a handgun and fires it eight times at one victim. The shooter chases another victim and apparently shoots that victim eight times as well. A second shooter fires a gun several times at a victim inside a white car or behind it.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the department at (318) 329-2600.
