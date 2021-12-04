Christopher Joseph Pollard.jpg

Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities received a theft complaint from a resident on Lenwil Street.

The complainant said an employee had taken tire rims and weights valued at some $2,200 and sold them elsewhere.

Deputies identified the suspect and later made contact with Christopher Joseph Pollard, 36, of 105 Short Pink St., West Monroe.

During questioning, Pollard admitted he took a back pack full of tire weights as well as several car wheels. Pollard said he sold the items for $289.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

