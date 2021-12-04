West Monroe accused of stealing tire rims, weights Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Dec 4, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities received a theft complaint from a resident on Lenwil Street.The complainant said an employee had taken tire rims and weights valued at some $2,200 and sold them elsewhere.Deputies identified the suspect and later made contact with Christopher Joseph Pollard, 36, of 105 Short Pink St., West Monroe. During questioning, Pollard admitted he took a back pack full of tire weights as well as several car wheels. Pollard said he sold the items for $289.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 