West Monroe arrested on aggravated arson Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Apr 22, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish fire investigators arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated arson on Monday after authorities learned of a structure fire on Downing Pines Road.Investigators determined the cause of the fire was deliberately incendiary. The suspect was identified as Patrick Williams, 20, of 103 South 8th St., West Monroe.“The structure was occupied at the time of the fire, and it was foreseeable that human life was (in danger),” stated the April 18 arrest report. During questioning, Williams said he used a lighter to ignite the fire on a mattress in a bedroom of an apartment complex.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Investigator Patrick Williams Arson Criminal Law Crime Law Suspect Ouachita Parish Suspicion Road Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFranklin Parish school bus involved in accidentCummings named Ferriday head coachWest Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon gameFPSO issues 86 arrest warrantsNo. 6 Lady Panthers 10-run rule Caldwell in opening round of 3A playoffsNeville works fast to secure opening round playoff winWest Monroe softball punches quarterfinal ticket with West Ouachita winNeville softball rallies in second round thrillerWest Monroe cruises to first-round victoryFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bust Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1) READ MORE Sterlington's Taylor shuts down Berwick in second round By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The No. 6 Sterlington Lady Panthers are one win away from making a return trip to Sulphur af… Read more West Monroe arrested on aggravated arson Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish fire investigators arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated ars… Read more West Monroe softball punches quarterfinal ticket with West Ouachita win By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com No doubt about it. After competitive regular season contests with District 2-5A foe and No. … Read more Track roundup: Sterlington, OCS claim district titles By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Christian and Sterlington claimed district championships in track Wednesday afterno… Read more MPD arrests Monroe woman for waving gun at youth Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last… Read more West Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon game By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com It took more than five hours of game time, but West Monroe’s win streak of 20 games finally … Read more +16 PHOTOS: OCS track wins third straight district title Photos by Sprig Designs Ouachita Christian boys and girls won third straight district title in track Wednesday afternoon. Read more Neville softball rallies in second round thriller By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Heads weren’t down when Neville found itself in a 9-2 hole against No. 19 Belle Chase in the… Read more +5 Garden Club annual plant auction breaks records By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen Ten years ago, the Monroe Garden Club adopted a new and novel fundraiser — a plant auction. … Read more Chambers support parish prison millage renewal The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce recentl… Read more Morris takes aim at criminal justice reform By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is tracking the number of criminals who have be… Read more State committee approves permitless concealed carry bill By Victor Skinner The Center Square The state House of Representatives’ Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice has … Read more Georgiann Potts: ‘Inflation is taxation without legislation’ — Milton Friedman By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: A week or so ago, I was at our local pharmacy picking up a prescription. Read more +3 More band space in line for Carroll, Neville high schools By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City School Board took steps on Tuesday toward seeking bids for the expansion of … Read more Dumas selected for competitive workshop Jennifer Dumas, Ph.D., University of Louisiana Monroe Visiting Assistant Professor of Politi… Read more Kiroli 5th-grader named Student of the Year The state Department of Education recently named three 2022 Students of the Year—including t… Read more Survey: Increasing numbers of La. voters favor legalization By Victor Skinner The Center Square A University of New Orleans survey shows a growing percentage of voters support legalizing r… Read more OPSO seeks to identify shooter Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators are seeking information about a shooting on Blackwoo… Read more Evening of Jazz at WMHS on April 29 Tickets are now available for dinner and an Evening of Jazz on Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.… Read more MPD investigates robbery Shortly before 1:30 a.m, the Monroe Police Department responded to 1601 Martin Luther King B… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.