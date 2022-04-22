Patrick Jermaine Williams.jpg

Ouachita Parish fire investigators arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated arson on Monday after authorities learned of a structure fire on Downing Pines Road.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was deliberately incendiary. The suspect was identified as Patrick Williams, 20, of 103 South 8th St., West Monroe.

“The structure was occupied at the time of the fire, and it was foreseeable that human life was (in danger),” stated the April 18 arrest report.

During questioning, Williams said he used a lighter to ignite the fire on a mattress in a bedroom of an apartment complex.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

