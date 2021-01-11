Investigators with the West Monroe Fire Department charged a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple arson last week after authorities responded to a structure fire at a home on South 9th Street.
The fire was put out when investigators arrived, and a suspect was taken into custody: Khalil Rasheem Varner, 23, of 711 South 9th St., West Monroe.
According to the Dec. 30 arrest report, Varner went to his mother's house and told his brothers that he set his own house on fire. His brothers visited Varner's house to verify his claim and called 911.
“Varner said he set the fire, then recanted and said the house set itself on fire,” stated the arrest report. “The investigation of the fire showed that a fire was started in the kitchen, on the floor, where a pile of garbage appeared to have been located.”
Investigators could not find any other ignition sources or accidental causes in the area where the house fire originated.
