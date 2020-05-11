Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last week after authorities received a complaint about a domestic dispute in Richwood.
A witness told deputies he saw Alan D. Dorsey, 38, of 212 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, grab his mother by the jaw and throw her down in the living room. Other children were present, the witness said.
Dorsey's girlfriend shared the same story with deputies. When she tried to get up, Dorsey shoved her down a second time, she claimed. Deputies observed the victim walking with a limp.
During questioning, Dorsey defended his actions.
“While speaking with the Arrestee, he stated, 'I can do whatever the f*** I want to do in my own home,'” stated the April 29 arrest report.
Dorsey was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
