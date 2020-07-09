Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received a battery complaint.
The complainant said he was riding his motorcycle on Pine Ridge Road in West Monroe when the suspect entered the roadway and struck him and his motorcycle with a garden hoe. The victim had a cut on his arm and the right side mirror of his motorcycle also was broken.
The suspect was identified as Chad Michael Snowden, 42, of 239 Pine Ridge Road, West Monroe.
“(The) victim said he had to completely change lanes to keep from running over the suspect due to him being in the roadway,” stated the arrest report. “Victim was very adamant about the suspect having a garden hoe.”
During questioning, Snowden said he ran into the road, waving his arms, trying to get the victim to slow down. Snowden said he was the only person at the roadway at the time.
“Chad eventually stated he did strike the victim's motorcycle with his right bare hand causing the right mirror to come off,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies did not observe any marks or scratches on Snowden's hand.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.