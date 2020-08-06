Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and possession of heroin last week after authorities learned of a battery incident.
The victim said she confronted her husband, Lance Donavan Gorden, 29, of 114 Connie Young Road, West Monroe, but Gorden punched her in the chest and shoved her into a bathtub.
“Victim advised he kicked her in the right leg while she was attempting to get out of the bathtub,” stated the July 28 arrest report. “Victim informed me she ran to her closet to get the keys, and the arrestee pushed her into the closet.”
Deputies observed cuts on the victim's arms, legs, chest and back.
During questioning, Gorden claimed the victim punched him first.
“Arrestee appeared to be under the influence of a depressant due to slurred speech and slow movement,” stated the July 28 arrest report. “Arrestee advised he had just used a syringe of heroin at 0500 hours, and he stated he had another full syringe on the kitchen table.”
Inside Gorden's house, deputies found two syringes containing a substance believed to be heroin. The victim claimed Gorden kept drugs in their child's playroom.
Deputies also found a spoon with heroin residue.
Gorden was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on possession of drug paraphernalia.
