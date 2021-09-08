Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault and resisting a police officer with force last week after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at Huey Lenard Loop.
The victim claimed Justin Hart Wickliffe, 30, of 1001 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, brandished a knife and caused him to fear for his life. A witness reported separating Wickliffe and the victim.
During questioning, Wickliffe denied brandishing a weapon or making threats to harm anyone.
Deputies tried to place Wickliffe in handcuffs but he struggled, according to the Sept. 1 arrest report. Authorities deployed a taser to gain control of Wickliffe, who was later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.