University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for unauthorized entry of a business and damage to property last week after authorities received a possible burglary complaint at ULM's Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The investigation revealed that Michael Joseph Hutson, 30, of 541 Murray Circle, West Monroe, had entered the coliseum through an unlocked door in the lower section after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Video surveillance footage showed Hutson entering a referees' restroom.
Inside the restroom, the ceiling was torn down, a brick firewall broken, and commercial toilets and bathroom stalls destroyed.
During questioning, Hutson admitted he unlawfully entered the coliseum and found his way into the restroom.
“While there, Hutson climbed into the ceiling of the restroom,” stated the Nov. 6 arrest report. “The ceiling fell down and Hutson fell into the toilet and stalls.”
The damage to the university's restroom was estimated to be more than $1,000.
Hutson was treated for injuries sustained during the incident and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
