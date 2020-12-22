Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to the infirmed and resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a house on George Street.
When deputies arrived, they noticed Lance W. Jordan, 39, of 119 George St., West Monroe, yelling at someone.
“Jordan put up both his hands into fists and looked directly at myself (the officer) and other deputies in the doorway,” stated the Dec. 14 arrest report. “Jordan had an unidentifiable object in his right hand. Jordan ignored several commands to drop the object and show us his hands. While attempting to grab control of his wrists, Jordan pulled both hands away and turned his body away from us.”
Jordan was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
Deputies made contact with the victim, who was identified as Jordan's 61-year-old sister, and she appeared to have a dislocated or broken finger.
At a local hospital, medical staff confirmed her finger was dislocated or broken.
The victim told deputies she was sitting in the living room when Jordan became upset with their mother for not giving him a cigarette.
“Jordan approached the victim, who is on oxygen with heart problems, and raised his hands,” stated the arrest report. “Victim thought Jordan was going to strike her, instead grabbed her hand and twisted it, breaking her finger. Victim stated she thought Jordan was going to kill her with how angry he was.”
During questioning, Jordan said he reached a “breaking point and just snapped.”
Jordan was previously arrested on two counts of domestic abuse battery.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
