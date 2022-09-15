West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly choked his wife.
West Monroe man accused of choking wife
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Major shakeups to LHSAA postseason brackets
- Vidalia man dies from shooting Wednesday
- Banged up OCS overcomes injuries to beat Oak Grove
- Sirmons runs wild in Ouachita's 43-29 victory over Neville
- Strong fourth quarter propels Sterlington to win over Mangham
- MARTIN: Top 5 HSFB Games for Week 3
- West Ouachita finds rhythm on offense against J-Hodge
- Warriors look to bounce back against Jena
- LSWA releases Week 3 polls
- LHSAA decides on parish schools and divisions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly choked his wife. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman on Sunday after one of her childr… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
To change the direction of a football program, it just might take a thunderbolt. Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen last week agreed to spend some $1.4 million in state funds… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The new Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School in Monroe was unveiled with a ribbon cutti… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
How could a woman, who was not employed by the Fourth Judicial District Court, be allowed to… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine, is wreaking havoc on… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish School Board voted earlier this week to spend $2 million in federal fund… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council agreed earlier this week to table deciding whether to sell two city-… Read more
Eleven locations in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ou… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a … Read more
Renewable energy company Drax has donated garden composters, wheelbarrows and a variety of g… Read more
The city of Monroe plans to host Blight Boot Camp on Sept. 24 to help community members lear… Read more
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louis… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is expected to lose more than a half billion dollars i… Read more
United Way of Northeast Louisiana kicked off its annual campaign at ULM’s home opener on Sept. 10. Read more
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a first responders’ appreciation lu… Read more
CASA of NELA, a division of the Center for Children and Families in Monroe, recently launche… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.