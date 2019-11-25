Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass last Sunday after a resident on Lisa Drive reported seeing the suspect try to gain access to a neighbor's home.
The complainant said the suspect waited until the residents left their home before going to beat on the door. The complainant saw the door's locking mechanism was broken. She could not see whether he entered the house.
The suspect was identified as Mark Andrew Cox, 41, of 117 Nichols Drive, West Monroe.
Cox admitted to visiting the residence and knocking on the door. He claimed he did not enter the house.
Earlier in the evening, deputies had arrested Cox for trying to enter another residence. A week earlier, Cox had been warned not to return to the second residence.
Cox was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property.
