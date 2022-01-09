Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a firearm and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received a complaint about vehicle damage.
The victim said her daughter's ex-boyfriend, Walker Lane Gibson, 21, of 1473 Lee Anding Road, West Monroe, damaged her vehicle while she was out of town. The victim provided video footage of the incident. The woman said her 9mm handgun also was missing and believed Gibson had taken it.
“Victim stated she left Walker at her residence to care for her (four) dogs while out of town,” stated the Dec. 29 arrest report. “Victim advised she reviewed security footage the next day after arriving home and discovered Walker jumped on the hood of her vehicle then walked up the windshield to the roof. Victim said Walker is seen with a handgun in the video as he walks on the vehicle.”
Deputies reviewed the video footage and reported seeing Gibson walking on the victim's vehicle while carrying a handgun.
During questioning, Gibon said he was “extremely intoxicated” and admitted to walking on the victim's vehicle.
“When questioned about the firearm, Walker admitted he took it out of the vehicle the week of Christmas because he did not feel like the victim and her daughter needed a firearm without him being there,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies found several outstanding warrants for Gibson's arrest.
Gibson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on four warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.