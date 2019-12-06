Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple assault and disturbing the peace last week after authorities were notified of a disturbance on Brown Street in West Monroe.
The complainant informed the Sheriff's Office that Michael Dylan Odom, 24, of 410 Brown St., West Monroe, came to his house and began screaming and cursing his girlfriend. One of the victims asked Odom to calm down because a young child was sleeping.
“The arrestee came toward the victim's porch and cornered her,” stated the Nov. 29 arrest report. “He told her he would knock her out and repeatedly cursed at her. The victim was extremely scared and threw (a) rock but he continued to come at her. She threw a second rock and he eventually went back to his residence.”
Odom appeared to be extremely drunk and declined to cooperate with deputies' investigation.
En route to the parish prison, Odom cursed at the deputy and made derogatory remarks toward police.
Odom was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.