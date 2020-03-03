Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief (giving false report to police) last week after the suspect reported his girlfriend stole his truck.
Deputies found the truck and girlfriend. The girlfriend told deputies that William Eugene Cox, 38, of 138 Northwood Circle, West Monroe, had previously battered her and drove the truck to where deputies found it. She claimed Cox left her there, leaving on foot.
During questioning, Cox admitted he called 911 and reported his truck as stolen.
“He stated it never was stolen but a friend advised him it would cheaper to report it stolen than to have it towed,” stated the Feb. 29 arrest report.
Cox was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
