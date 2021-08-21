Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including illegal use of a weapon last week after authorities learned a gun was fired at a house on Red Cut Loop Road.
A witness told deputies that she was arguing with Travis William Burke, 38, of 1330 Red Cut Loop Road, when he armed himself with a gun on top of the freezer in the kitchen.
The witness said Burke pointed the gun toward his head and fired it. The witness said she tackled him and Burke’s mother retrieved the gun, and the pair of them kept the gun away from Burke until deputies arrived.
Burke’s mother told deputies she believed her son had been drinking or was under the influence of different drugs.
During questioning, Burke said he was arguing with his mother but claimed the victim took the gun away from him after he retrieved it from the top of the freezer.
The deputy escorted Burke to the patrol unit, at which time Burke tried to pull away and kicked the deputy, according to the Aug. 10 arrest report. Burke kicked another deputy, too, authorities reported.
“It also appeared the arrestee was attempting to wrap his leg around the deputy’s neck,” stated the arrest report.
Burke was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of a gun by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, simple assault on a police officer, battery of a police officer, and resisting an officer.
