Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons last week after authorities learned that a gun was discharged at a house on Pink Street.
The complainant said Willie Otis Stancil, 46, of 127 Lilac St., West Monroe, fired about six to 10 rounds from a handgun across the fence from her home after she told him to go home.
Several eyewitnesses confirmed that Stancil had fired a gun near the complainant's fence.
Stancil was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
