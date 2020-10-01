West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons and other charges on Sunday after authorities learned of a shooting on Coleman Avenue.
The female complainant told police that she heard a gunshot and looked outside her home to see two women arguing while a man stood nearby with a rifle.
The man was identified as Carl William Faircloth Jr., 31, of 410 Montgomery Ave., West Monroe.
During questioning, Faircloth said he was inside a house when he heard his sister arguing with another woman.
“Faircloth stated he walked outside and observed his sister arguing with an unknown female,” stated the Sept. 27 arrest report. “Faircloth stated he then shot a rifle into the ground to scare the female away. Faircloth stated he then went inside and placed the rifle under the mattress in his bedroom.”
Faircloth admitted he was a convicted felon and only had the rifle so he could fix it for a friend.
During a search, police found the rifle as well as a glass pipe.
“Faircloth's wife stated Faircloth told her he put the gun under the mattress and then she observed him put a black container inside her backpack after proclaiming, 'I'm probably fixing to go to jail,'” stated the arrest report.
Inside the black container police found another glass pipe as well as methamphetamine.
Faircloth was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
