Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned the suspect fired a weapon at a local store.
Deputies made contact with Dakota Nosaj Wyant, 23, of 700 Evergreen St., West Monroe, walking outside the store. After searching Wyant, deputies found marijuana, four Ecstasy tablets, and 19 Xanax tablets.
During questioning, Wyant said he had previously sold some of the drugs.
Video surveillance footage from the store showed Wyant exit the store, brandish the weapon and discharge it.
One of the rounds entered a home on Garland Street. The home was occupied by two adults and a child.
Wyant admitted he fired the weapon.
“He told me he was mad about a break-up and needed (to) 'get out some anger,'” stated the arrest report.
Wyant denied firing the gun at any particular person.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as a one count of illegal use of weapons, two counts of possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.
