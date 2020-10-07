Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including child desertion last week after authorities began to pursue the suspect and later learned he had left his child alone.
Authorities learned that Melvin Lynn Griffin Jr., 41, of 275 Newell Johnston Road, West Monroe, who was a wanted person, was seen at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Cypress Street. Before deputies arrived, Griffin fled the area and hid from deputies, according to the Oct. 1 arrest report.
During their investigation, deputies learned that Griffin's four-year-old child as left alone at Griffin's home.
“The homeowner stated Griffin showed up today with the child and has been running around all day elsewhere,” stated the arrest report.
No one was available to take care of the child so deputies notified Child Protection Services.
An anonymous caller later alerted deputies to Griffin's hiding place. He was apprehended and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, child desertion, battery of a dating partner, and damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.