Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week for striking a 1-year-old child and knocking them to the floor after the child refused to stop jumping on a bed.
Ricky L. Clifton, 215 Arrant Road, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
According to the Jan. 16 arrest report, deputies were dispatched to Glenwood Regional Medical Center in reference to a possible case of child abuse.
Deputies made contact with medical personnel who said a 1-year-old victim suffered a spiral fracture to the left femur bone. Medical staff also said the victim sustained bruises located on both cheeks and forehead.
Deputies observed large bruises on victim’s cheeks.
During questioning, Clifton admitted he grabbed the child's cheeks with both hands and pinched them, causing pain.
Clifton also said he backhanded the child's forehead while in a fit of anger. He claimed the child had refused to quit jumping on the bed when instructed. Clifton said the child fell to the floor after he slapped them.
According to the arrest report, Clifton intentionally picked up the child by his left leg in an aggressive manner.
Clifton told deputies that he heard a “pop” sound when applying torque to the child’s leg.
