Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of harassment through telephone communications after authorities received a complaint from the suspect's ex-girlfriend.
The victim claimed her ex-boyfriend, Carl Eric Greer Jr., 25, of 1217 Trenton St., West Monroe, made numerous unwanted telephone calls. Deputies found 75 telephone calls on the victim's phone from the suspect.
Later, deputies stopped Greer and detected the smell of marijuana inside the automobile.
Greer admitted he called the victim but claimed the victim was harassing him.
“The arrestee gave verbal consent to look at his cell phone call log and text messages that he sent the victim,” stated the arrest report. “I observed a text message from the arrestee to the victim state, 'When I tell you Ima kill you b***h, Ima kill you, on my soul b***h Ima show you it's real.'”
During a search of Greer's automobile, deputies found two grams of marijuana. Greer denied ownership of the drug and claimed it belonged to his brother.
Greer was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of harassment through telephone communications, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana (first offense).
