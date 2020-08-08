Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of home invasion on Sunday after authorities received a complaint about a man trying to force entry into a house while carrying a gun.
The victim helped authorities identify the suspect as Joel Emelio Najera, 22, of 122 McKeithen St., West Monroe.
Najera pushed open the door to the house and would not allow the victims to close it, according to the victim.
“Victim pointed a gun at (the) suspect, (who in returned) brandished a firearm which was described, in his waistband and laughed at the victim,” stated the Aug. 2 arrest report. “The victim believed Najera was going to use the firearm and gain entry into the house.”
The victim's girlfriend called 911 at which time Najera fled.
Najera claimed he was an illegal immigrant and had no identification.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.